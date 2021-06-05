Morningstar Investment Services LLC Invests $10.34 Million in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 76,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $135,037,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,074,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,422,484,000 after buying an additional 942,541 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,464,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,287,000 after buying an additional 301,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,012,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,272,473,000 after purchasing an additional 288,765 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 602,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,349,000 after purchasing an additional 175,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.07.

Shares of ALNY opened at $145.60 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $119.29 and a one year high of $178.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.23.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The business had revenue of $177.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.62) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 3,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $510,205.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,744.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total transaction of $4,443,773.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,530,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,417 shares of company stock valued at $5,328,126 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

