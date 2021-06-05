Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 28,763 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,763 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $7,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,604,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,822,000 after acquiring an additional 240,068 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 63,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after buying an additional 33,772 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 189,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after buying an additional 29,626 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,971,000. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE K opened at $66.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.68. The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 58.15%.

Several research firms recently commented on K. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.92.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $5,531,710.92. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,047,348. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

