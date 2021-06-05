Morningstar Investment Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,483 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $78.36 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $79.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.98.

