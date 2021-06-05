Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 156,733 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,733 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $49.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.71. The company has a market cap of $92.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

