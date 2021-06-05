Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 19,432 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,432 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.06% of General Mills worth $22,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter worth about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Mills by 77.1% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its position in General Mills by 57.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,019.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.92.

GIS opened at $64.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.11. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 27.90%. General Mills’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

