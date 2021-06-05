Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 39,507 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 764,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,507 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.14% of CenterPoint Energy worth $17,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,101,000 after purchasing an additional 392,768 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 865,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 505,773 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,839,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 181,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 82,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 54,619 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNP shares. TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

NYSE:CNP opened at $25.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.18. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.98.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 16.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CFO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

