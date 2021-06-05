Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 5,265 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,265 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $224.11 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $138.12 and a 52 week high of $227.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.70.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.