Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 62,130 Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 432,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,130 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 2.19% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $13,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLJP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 1,055.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 105,104 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 88.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 192,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 90,101 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,499,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 459,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,958,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 480,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,322,000 after acquiring an additional 42,049 shares during the last quarter.

FLJP opened at $30.81 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $31.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.30.

