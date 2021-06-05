Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 7,636 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lowered its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,636 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $12,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Welltower by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 41,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 896,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,959,000 after buying an additional 126,579 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Welltower by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 86,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Welltower by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Welltower by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 64,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.71.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $76.45 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.18 and a 52-week high of $77.92. The firm has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

