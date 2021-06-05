Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 8,279 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,279 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.13% of Genuine Parts worth $22,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,731,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $475,157,000 after purchasing an additional 86,421 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,878,000 after purchasing an additional 195,329 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,727,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,507,000 after purchasing an additional 104,436 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 43.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,653,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,243,000 after purchasing an additional 501,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 230.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,591,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $129.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $82.06 and a 52 week high of $135.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.03.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

In other news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

