Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 8,963 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,963 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $11,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VBK. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $276.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $277.19. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.69 and a 12 month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.