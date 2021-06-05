Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 9,029 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC decreased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,029 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.09% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $8,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMP. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 169,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after buying an additional 43,180 shares in the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $51.96 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $52.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.15.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $1.028 per share. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 107.03%.

Several research firms have commented on MMP. TD Securities cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.44.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

