Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,198.25

Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,198.25 ($15.66) and traded as low as GBX 1,175 ($15.35). Mortgage Advice Bureau shares last traded at GBX 1,230 ($16.07), with a volume of 1,245 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,198.25. The company has a market cap of £653.78 million and a PE ratio of 52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Get Mortgage Advice Bureau alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a GBX 19.20 ($0.25) dividend. This is a boost from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $6.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.54%.

In other news, insider David Preece sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,100 ($14.37), for a total value of £6,600,000 ($8,622,942.25). Also, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,150 ($15.02) per share, for a total transaction of £1,598.50 ($2,088.45). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 401 shares of company stock worth $469,005.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1)

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.