Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,198.25

Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,198.25 ($15.66) and traded as low as GBX 1,175 ($15.35). Mortgage Advice Bureau shares last traded at GBX 1,230 ($16.07), with a volume of 1,245 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,198.25. The company has a market cap of £653.78 million and a PE ratio of 52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.45.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a GBX 19.20 ($0.25) dividend. This is a boost from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $6.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.54%.
About Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1)
Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.
