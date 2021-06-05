MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $9,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 28,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,604,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $996,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,102 shares of company stock valued at $7,436,623. Company insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

MSM has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $92.69 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.09 and a 1-year high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.12.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

