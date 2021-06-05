MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires New Position in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,007,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $164,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,172 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,934,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,064,000 after buying an additional 52,538 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. in the first quarter worth about $30,475,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 379,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,809,000 after purchasing an additional 17,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,482,000 after buying an additional 78,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GRA opened at $68.74 on Friday. W. R. Grace & Co. has a twelve month low of $38.70 and a twelve month high of $68.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.24.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 57.85%. The business had revenue of $456.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.55 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on W. R. Grace & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Vertical Research downgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $71.00) on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.14.

W. R. Grace & Co. Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

