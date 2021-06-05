MUFG Securities EMEA plc Invests $1.18 Million in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAT stock opened at $319.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $305.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $171.38 and a twelve month high of $326.85.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.56.

In other Waters news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

