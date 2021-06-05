MUFG Securities EMEA plc Makes New Investment in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 19,083 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,153,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in FTI Consulting by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,137,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth $1,962,000.

FCN stock opened at $137.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.58. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.87 and a 12 month high of $147.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.43.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $686.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.84 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total value of $4,487,737.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

