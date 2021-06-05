MUFG Securities EMEA plc Makes New Investment in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,354,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 2,723.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,982,000 after acquiring an additional 89,986 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,226,000 after acquiring an additional 27,633 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 18,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,028,000. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

UI stock opened at $321.24 on Friday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.75 and a 12 month high of $401.80. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $289.31.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.97% and a negative return on equity of 277.26%. The firm had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Ubiquiti’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

