MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases New Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 5.3% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,216,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,270.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank stock opened at $161.27 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $88.48 and a 12 month high of $168.27. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.29.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

