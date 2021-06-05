MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 19,000 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lessened its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 558,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 91,795 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 978,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,683,000 after acquiring an additional 219,630 shares in the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ASB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $64,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $227,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,657.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 77,656 shares of company stock worth $1,776,162 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.24. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $23.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.58 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.