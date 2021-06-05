MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 53,400 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 92.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,400 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total value of $26,193.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,069.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total transaction of $1,662,336.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,173.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,471 shares of company stock worth $4,925,854. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $275.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.13. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.60 and a twelve month high of $277.14.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.50.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.