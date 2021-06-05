MUFG Securities EMEA plc Takes $1.98 Million Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRCY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,396,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,959,000 after purchasing an additional 44,651 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 99,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,948,000 after purchasing an additional 21,477 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $527,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,260,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $52,313.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,844 shares of company stock valued at $919,134 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.25.

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $66.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.99. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.40 and a twelve month high of $92.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.02.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.28 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 8.01%. Mercury Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

