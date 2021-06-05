Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$13.24. Mullen Group shares last traded at C$13.05, with a volume of 144,287 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTL. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$14.25 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.25 to C$14.75 in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.85.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.96.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$290.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$310.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mullen Group Ltd. will post 0.8199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.93%.

About Mullen Group (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

