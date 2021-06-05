Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $51,497.00

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $51,497.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00066781 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.35 or 0.00297332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00249041 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $408.89 or 0.01132558 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003679 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,242.86 or 1.00387734 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Naka Bodhi Token

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org . Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Buying and Selling Naka Bodhi Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naka Bodhi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Naka Bodhi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

