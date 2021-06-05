Name Change Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $88,186.00 (NCT)

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 5th. One Name Change Token coin can now be bought for $0.0365 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Name Change Token has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. Name Change Token has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $88,186.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00076913 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00025694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.89 or 0.01017549 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,613.80 or 0.10077735 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00053844 BTC.

About Name Change Token

Name Change Token is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 41,481,439 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Change Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using US dollars.

