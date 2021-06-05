Nano (NANO) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.04 Billion

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. Nano has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $126.91 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $7.79 or 0.00021675 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nano has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,920.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,642.08 or 0.07355264 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $651.39 or 0.01813411 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.86 or 0.00484004 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00176092 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.64 or 0.00778475 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.00 or 0.00470467 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007323 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.19 or 0.00418122 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

