NaPoleonX (NPX) Reaches Market Cap of $8.69 Million

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. One NaPoleonX coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000955 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, NaPoleonX has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. NaPoleonX has a total market capitalization of $8.69 million and $186.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00076960 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00025802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $366.12 or 0.01018934 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,625.37 or 0.10089595 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00054027 BTC.

About NaPoleonX

NaPoleonX is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,330,000 coins. The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX . NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai . NaPoleonX’s official website is napoleonx.ai . NaPoleonX’s official message board is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “NapoleonX project is about sponsoring the launch of a series of Decentralized Autonomous Funds (DAFs). These vehicles will invest in 100% algorithmic solutions proposed by Napoleon Crypto. NapoleonX will benefit from 85% of all performance fees generated by the various DAFs and 100% of the performance on its participation in these vehicles. Napoleon Crypto will run a platform that will enable the design of algorithmic solutions on an open source scheme. It will act as an advisor to NapoleonX by regularly proposing new algorithms to launch new DAFs. NapoleonX will vote on the effectively launched DAFs. In exchange, Napoleon Crypto will benefit from 15% of all performance fees. “

NaPoleonX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NaPoleonX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NaPoleonX using one of the exchanges listed above.

