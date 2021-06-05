Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $46.31

Shares of Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.31 and traded as low as $44.14. Naspers shares last traded at $45.07, with a volume of 42,483 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Naspers in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.31.

Naspers Limited operates in consumer internet industry worldwide. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

