National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.45.

Several research firms recently commented on NCMI. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Benchmark raised shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NCMI stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $6.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55. The stock has a market cap of $392.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.91.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. National CineMedia’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is -20.00%.

In other National CineMedia news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 1,968,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $11,221,692.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark B. Segall sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $86,113.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,030,718 shares of company stock worth $11,511,793. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 199.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 8,312 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 217.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

