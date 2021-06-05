National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to Issue $0.90 Quarterly Dividend

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 6th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

National Health Investors has raised its dividend by 16.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

National Health Investors stock opened at $66.44 on Friday. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $53.70 and a 1 year high of $78.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 21.67, a quick ratio of 21.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.92.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.88 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NHI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Capital One Financial downgraded National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

