National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.13.

Several research firms recently commented on NNN. Colliers Securities began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NYSE NNN opened at $48.43 on Friday. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.09.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.87%.

In related news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $281,645.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,211.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $979,960.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,407,969.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,907 shares of company stock worth $2,829,829 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

