National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,561,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203,726 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 16.71% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $501,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.0% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 190,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,610,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,886,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,337,000 after acquiring an additional 112,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $47.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.98 and a beta of 0.36. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $26.71 and a 1 year high of $47.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.84.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist raised their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.43.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.