Navcoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $611,154.00 (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. Navcoin has a market cap of $21.20 million and $611,154.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000824 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007234 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004114 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00056991 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00048861 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000078 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,553,198 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

