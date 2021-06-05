Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 31,111 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $569,331.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,898 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $144,533.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,877 shares of company stock worth $1,512,109. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,814,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,842,000 after purchasing an additional 791,605 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.52. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $26.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.02.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.15 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.12%. The company’s revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. Analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.