Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 18,632 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,632 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 257.3% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.58. The stock had a trading volume of 708,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,132. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.59. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.36 and a 52 week high of $50.08.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

