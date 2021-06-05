Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 4,269 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LQD. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 652.9% during the fourth quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 1,303,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,463 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,596,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,028,385,000 after acquiring an additional 854,403 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 541.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 750,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,663,000 after buying an additional 633,433 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,599,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,219,000 after buying an additional 291,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NYL Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 449,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,063,000 after buying an additional 279,110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.09. The stock had a trading volume of 11,427,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,661,266. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.06. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $127.91 and a 52 week high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

