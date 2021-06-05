Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 7,169 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,169 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,862,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,551,000 after acquiring an additional 89,230 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 783,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 762,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,965,000 after acquiring an additional 77,625 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 478,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,997,000 after acquiring an additional 8,209 shares during the period. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 409,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,679,000 after acquiring an additional 22,331 shares during the period.

Shares of VBK traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $276.47. The company had a trading volume of 97,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,416. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $186.69 and a twelve month high of $304.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $277.19.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

