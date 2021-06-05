Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,952,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,103,000 after purchasing an additional 250,395 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,048,000. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,417,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,171,000 after acquiring an additional 55,719 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,995,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

VOX stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.16. 68,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,685. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.73. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $89.15 and a 52 week high of $140.20.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.