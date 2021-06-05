Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHC traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.97. The stock had a trading volume of 185,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,426. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.71 and a 12-month high of $42.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.39.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.