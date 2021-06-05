Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,190,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,748,695. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.14. The company has a market capitalization of $194.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.61.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

