Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,771 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.1% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Family Offices LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.54. 3,119,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,566,575. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

