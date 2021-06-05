Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 6,331.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,959 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

NOBL traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $93.08. The company had a trading volume of 470,155 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.12.

