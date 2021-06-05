Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 10,631 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.12. 879,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,846. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.65. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.08 and a one year high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

