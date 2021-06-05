Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 27,315 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,315 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises 1.0% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $9,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadratic Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 166.8% during the first quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 35,927,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,339,000 after buying an additional 22,461,332 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,925,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,945,000 after buying an additional 260,809 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,660,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,597,000 after buying an additional 470,863 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,105,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,690,000 after buying an additional 295,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,709,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,565,000 after buying an additional 403,201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,421,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,963. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.85. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $62.63.

