Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,462 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 0.9% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $8,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 40,802,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,203,000 after buying an additional 10,641,997 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,191,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,670,000 after buying an additional 438,778 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 173.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,166,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,709,000 after buying an additional 3,912,913 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,009,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,677,000 after buying an additional 1,679,089 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,724,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,482,000 after purchasing an additional 335,512 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,994,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,679. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.36.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

