Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $11.29 Million Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $11,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $84,000.

Shares of MGV stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $101.99. 136,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,131. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $70.92 and a one year high of $102.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.81.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

