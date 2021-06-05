Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $16.47 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $16,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VBR stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.09. 396,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,227. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $101.45 and a 1-year high of $179.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.90.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.