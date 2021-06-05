Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $24.58 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 91.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.6% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,963 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,196,000 after acquiring an additional 126,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,834,000 after acquiring an additional 326,151 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,888 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.83 on Friday, reaching $424.24. 2,586,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,420,738. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $296.49 and a 52 week high of $424.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $415.17.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

