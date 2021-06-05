Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $7.60 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 55I LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 382,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,516,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 325,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,842,000 after purchasing an additional 71,239 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 318,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,936,000 after purchasing an additional 49,005 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,316,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.67. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $96.43 and a twelve month high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

