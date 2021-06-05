Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $9.25 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,050,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 126,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 98,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $272.64. 866,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,878. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $269.34. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.18 and a 12 month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

